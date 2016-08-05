版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 18:52 BJT

BRIEF-National Healthcare Q2 earnings per share $0.78

Aug 5 National Healthcare Corp :

* Q2 revenue rose 1.3 percent to $227.8 million

* NHC reports second quarter earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.78 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐