公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五

BRIEF-National Health Investors Q2 adjusted FFO per share $1.10

Aug 5 National Health Investors Inc

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $1.10

* Q2 FFO per share view $1.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 FFO per share $1.45

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share $4.84 to $4.88

* Sees 2016 normalized FFO per diluted common share $4.84 to $4.88

* Sees 2016 normalized AFFO per diluted common share $4.36 to $4.38

* FY2016 FFO per share view $4.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

