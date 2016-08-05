版本:
BRIEF-CST Brands Q2 earnings per share $0.36

Aug 5 CST Brands Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.36

* Q2 earnings per share $0.39 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

