2016年 8月 5日

BRIEF-GMP Capital reports Q2 loss per share c$0.02

Aug 5 GMP Capital Inc

* Q2 loss per share c$0.02

* Q2 revenue fell 48 percent to c$41.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view c$-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

