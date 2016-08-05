BRIEF-Southcross Energy Partners quarterly loss per share $0.12

Aug 5 Southcross Energy Partners Lp

* Quarterly loss per share $0.12

* Quarterly total revenue $124.7 million versus $167.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.24, revenue view $135.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Continues to expect that growth capital expenditures for full year 2016 will be in range of $20 to $30 million

Continue to evaluate opportunities to add new gas packages to its system