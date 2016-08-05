版本:
BRIEF-HMS Holdings Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.18

Aug 5 Hms Holdings Corp

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.18

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.10

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $123.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $116.9 million

* On course to achieve full-year growth target of 18 percent to 20 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

