版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 18:19 BJT

BRIEF-Century casinos reported Q2 EPS $0.09

Aug 5 Century Casinos Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.09

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Century casinos, Inc. Announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $35.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $36.4 million

* To operate ship-based casino onboard mein schiff 6, a 2,500 passenger cruise ship that is expected to begin operations in Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐