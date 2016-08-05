版本:
BRIEF-Crossamerica Partners qtrly net income per common unit $0.08

Aug 5 Crossamerica Partners Lp

* Crossamerica Partners Lp: reports second quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly operating revenue $512.6 million versus $650.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $609.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net income per common unit $0.08 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

