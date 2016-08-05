版本:
BRIEF-Redline awarded contract for wireless network in Jordan

* Network order is expected to be fully delivered to waseela by end of q3 of 2016

* Co has been selected by turnkey system integrator waseela to supply networking equipment for high speed wireless network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

