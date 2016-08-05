版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 18:49 BJT

BRIEF-Northstar Realty Europe reports Q2 loss per share of $0.57

Aug 5 Northstar Realty Europe Corp

* Northstar realty europe announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.57

* Qtrly total revenues $39.9 million versus $31.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐