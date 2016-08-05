版本:
BRIEF-Buckeye Partners Q2 earnings per share $1.07 from cont ops

Aug 5 Buckeye Partners Lp :

* Buckeye Partners, L.P. Reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $1.07 from continuing operations

* Qtrly total revenue $777.1 million versus $796.8 million

* Q2 revenue view $760.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* General partner declared a cash distribution of $1.2125 per limited partner unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

