2016年 8月 5日

BRIEF-CenterPoint Energy posts Q2 net loss of $0.01/share

Aug 5 Centerpoint Energy Inc:

* CenterPoint Energy reports second quarter 2016 net loss of $0.01 per diluted share; $0.17 earnings per diluted share on a guidance basis

* Q2 loss per share $0.01

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.12 to $1.20

* Company concludes REIT review Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

