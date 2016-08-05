版本:
BRIEF-Transenterix posts Q2 loss of $0.70/share

Aug 5 Transenterix Inc:

* Transenterix Inc reports operating results for the second quarter 2016

* Q2 loss per share $0.70

* Expects its existing cash and cash equivalents to fund operations through Q3 of 2017

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.11

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

