BRIEF-Installed Building Products Q2 earnings per share $0.32

Aug 5 Installed Building Products Inc

* Installed Building Products reports results for second quarter 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.32

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.34

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $211.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $213.5 million

* Qtrly gross profit improved 34.5 percent to $62.2 million from $46.3 million in prior year quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

