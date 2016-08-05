版本:
BRIEF-Senior Housing Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.47

Aug 5 Senior Housing Properties Trust

* Senior housing properties trust announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.47

* Qtrly total revenues $261.4 million versus $247.4 million

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $259.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

