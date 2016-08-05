版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 19:42 BJT

BRIEF-Chesapeake granite reported fulfillment of drilling obligation

Aug 5 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

* Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust announces fulfillment of drilling obligation under development agreement and distribution of $0.0734 per common unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

