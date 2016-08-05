版本:
BRIEF-Whitehorse Finance reported Q2 distribution of $0.355 per share

Aug 5 Whitehorse Finance Inc

* Q2 sales $39.3 million

* Whitehorse Finance, Inc. Announces second quarter 2016 earnings results

* Q2 net investment income of $0.351 per share

* Q2 distribution of $0.355 per share

* NAV was $244.7 million, or $13.37 per share, as of June 30 versus $243.1 million, or $13.28 per share, reported as of March 31

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $13.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

