BRIEF-Shenandoah Telecommunications reported Q2 EPS ($0.14)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co

* Q2 revenue rose 52.1 percent to $130.3 million

Shenandoah telecommunications company reports second quarter 2016 revenue of $130.3 million

* Q2 revenue view $94 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly loss per share $0.14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

