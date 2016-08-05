BRIEF-Media General Q2 earnings per share $0.14

BRIEF-Luxottica's Del Vecchio says listing in both Italy and France still an option - report
Jan 17 Luxottica founder Leonardo del Vecchio says in an interview with Italian daily Corriere della Sera:
Aug 5 Media General Inc :
* Q2 earnings per share $0.14
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue up 23 to 29 percent
* Media General, Inc announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue rose 13 percent to $363 million
* Sees Q3 total net revenues $396 million to $414 million
* Qtrly net local revenues, which include net local advertising revenues and retransmission consent fees, increased 13% to $248 million
* Q3 revenue view $410.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Media General Inc sees Q3 of 2016 cash capital expenditures $10 million to $15 million
* Sees Q3 net broadcast revenues $349 million to $360 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 17 French retailer Casino said on Tuesday it would deliver on its French profit forecast for 2016 after fourth-quarter sales reflected an improvement in its home market on a same-store basis, notably at the Geant hypermarkets.
TOKYO, Jan 17 Japan's Nikkei fell to its lowest level in more than a month on Tuesday as a strong yen soured sentiment, while shares of Honda tumbled after it said an air bag made by Takata Corp had ruptured in one of its cars in Japan.