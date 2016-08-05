版本:
BRIEF-GenVec Q2 loss per share $0.06

Aug 5 GenVec Inc :

* GenVec reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.06

* Qtrly revenues $26,000 versus $127,000

* For 2016, GenVec continues to anticipate a cash burn between $6.0 million and $6.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

