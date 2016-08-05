BRIEF-DiamondRock Hospitality Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.31

BRIEF-Luxottica's Del Vecchio says listing in both Italy and France still an option - report
Jan 17 Luxottica founder Leonardo del Vecchio says in an interview with Italian daily Corriere della Sera:
Aug 5 DiamondRock Hospitality Co :
* DiamondRock Hospitality Company reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.22
* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.31
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adj FFO shr $0.99-$1.04
* DiamondRock Hospitality Co qtrly revpar was $197.52, a 0.8% increase from comparable period of 2015
* DiamondRock Hospitality Co says expects modestly lower travel demand for remainder of 2016, particularly in transient segment
* DiamondRock Hospitality Co says expects flat to 1 percent of revpar growth for full year 2016
* FY 2016 FFO per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 17 French retailer Casino said on Tuesday it would deliver on its French profit forecast for 2016 after fourth-quarter sales reflected an improvement in its home market on a same-store basis, notably at the Geant hypermarkets.
TOKYO, Jan 17 Japan's Nikkei fell to its lowest level in more than a month on Tuesday as a strong yen soured sentiment, while shares of Honda tumbled after it said an air bag made by Takata Corp had ruptured in one of its cars in Japan.