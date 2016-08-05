版本:
BRIEF-Melcor REIT qtrly FFO per share $0.26

Aug 5 Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Melcor REIT announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 FFO per share view c$0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly adjusted funds from operations $0.22 per unit

* Qtrly rental revenue of $16.81 million for growth of 3% over q2-2015

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.26 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

