BRIEF-Rait Financial Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.08

Aug 5 Rait Financial Trust

* Rait financial trust announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.08

* Qtrly FFO loss per share $0.08

* Qtrly CAD per share $0.12

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees full-year 2016 loss per share $0.23 to $0.30

* Total assets under management of $5.5 billion at June 30, 2016 from $5.9 billion at december 31, 201

* Sees 2016 CAD per share is now projected to be in range of $0.48 - $0.55 per common share

* Full-year 2016 earnings per share view $-0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S