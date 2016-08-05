版本:
BRIEF-U.S. Cellular Q2 earnings per share $0.32

Aug 5 United States Cellular Corp

* U.S. Cellular reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $980 million versus I/B/E/S view $973.1 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.32

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* U.S. Cellular's current estimates of full-year 2016 results are unchanged from previous estimates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

