2016年 8月 5日

BRIEF-Michael James Enterprises signs asset purchase agreement

Aug 5 Michael James Enterprises Inc

* Signs asset purchase agreement acquiring all rights and intellectual property for the development of Dronabinol-based therapeutic treatments for sleep disorders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

