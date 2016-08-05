版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 20:18 BJT

BRIEF-OFS Capital reported qtrly net investment income of $0.36 per share

Aug 5 Ofs Capital Corp

* OFS Capital Corporation announces second quarter financial results

* Net asset value per share increased to $14.76 at June 30, 2016 from $14.66 per share at June 30, 2015

* Qtrly net investment income of $3.5 million, or $0.36 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐