公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五

BRIEF-Ametek elects Eleanor Lukens as VP and general manager, measurement and power systems

Aug 5 Ametek Inc

* Elects Eleanor Lukens as vice president and general manager, measurement and power systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

