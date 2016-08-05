版本:
BRIEF-Premier Financial Bancorp Q2 earnings per share $0.27

Aug 5 Premier Financial Bancorp Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.27

* Company says net interest income for quarter ended June 30, 2016 totaled $13.491 million, up $1.568 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

