版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 20:16 BJT

BRIEF-America First Multifamily Investors Q2 EPS $0.15

Aug 5 America First Multifamily Investors Lp

* Q2 earnings per share $0.15

* Q2 revenue $14.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐