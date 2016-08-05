版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 20:17 BJT

BRIEF-Novelis Q1 sales $2.3 billion

Aug 5 Novelis Inc

* Novelis reports first quarter of fiscal year 2017 results

* Q1 sales $2.3 billion, down 13 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐