版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 20:37 BJT

BRIEF-Liberty Media Corp Q2 revenue $1.2 billion

Aug 5 Liberty Media Corp :

* Liberty Media Corporation reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue $1.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.29 billion

* Qtrly net subscriber growth of 8% to more than 30.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐