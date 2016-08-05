版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 21:02 BJT

BRIEF-Atlantica Yield quarterly basic share loss $0.23

Aug 5 Atlantica Yield Plc

* Quarterly basic share loss $0.23

* In Q2, cash available for distribution amounted to $39.6 million, on track to meet guidance for year

* Dividend reinstated with a dividend of $0.29 per share declared Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐