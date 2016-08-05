BRIEF-Bristol-Myers' Opdivo fails late-stage study in patients with lung cancer

Aug 5 Bristol-myers Squibb Co :

* Bristol-Myers Squibb announces top-line results from checkmate -026, a phase 3 study of Opdivo (nivolumab) in treatment-naïve patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer

* Myers Squibb co - Opdivo did not meet trial primary endpoint of progression-free survival in patients expressing pd-l1  5%

* Myers Squibb co - will complete a full evaluation of checkmate -026 data and work with investigators on future presentation of results