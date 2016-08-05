版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 20:51 BJT

BRIEF-Granite awarded $29 mln army airfield repaving project in Kentucky

Aug 5 Granite Construction Inc

* Granite awarded $29 million army airfield repaving project in KENTUCKY

* Granite will book contract into its Q3 2016 backlog Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐