BRIEF-Extended Stay America announces new credit facilities

Aug 5 Extended Stay America Inc

* Extended Stay America, Inc. Announces launch of new credit facilities

* Intends to enter into a new $50 million revolving credit facility to replace its existing $50 million revolving credit facility

* To use proceeds to repay in full its existing approximately $1,500 million mortgage loan

* Seeking to raise new senior secured credit facilities including a new $350 million revolving credit facility

* New senior secured credit facilities to replace its existing $250 million revolving credit facility

* Is also seeking to enter into a new $1,300 million term loan