BRIEF-Hemisphere Media Group announces Q2 2016 financial results

Aug 5 Hemisphere Media Group Inc

* Hemisphere media group announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue $35 million versus I/B/E/S view $34.5 million

* Affirms full-year adjusted ebitda guidance

* Net income was $5.0 million for three months ended June 30, 2016, an increase of $1.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

