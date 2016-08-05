版本:
BRIEF-Nathan's Famous Q1 EPS $0.85

Aug 5 Nathan's Famous Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.85

* Nathan's Famous, inc. reports first quarter results

* Q1 revenue $29.42 million versus $30.65 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

