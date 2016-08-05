版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 21:14 BJT

BRIEF-GigaMedia quarterly loss per share $0.19

Aug 5 GigaMedia Ltd

* Quarterly loss per share $0.19

* Q2 revenue $2.1 million

* With product exposure on television commercial, offline events, coming of summer vacation, expect revenue will be boosted in Q3

* "Working on integration of our servers and databases in Hong Kong and Taiwan" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

