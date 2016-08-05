版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 21:14 BJT

BRIEF-Power Financial reports Q2 earnings per share c$0.71

Aug 5 Power Financial Corp

* Reports 2016 second quarter and six-month financial results and dividends

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share c$0.71

* Q2 operating earnings per share c$0.78 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐