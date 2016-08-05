版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 21:15 BJT

BRIEF-Regions Financial names Rick Ulmer CEO of Regions Insurance

Aug 5 Regions Financial Corp

* Regions Financial names Rick Ulmer president and CEO of Regions Insurance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

