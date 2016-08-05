版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 21:16 BJT

BRIEF-Aptevo Therapeutics closes $35 mln term loan agreement

Aug 5 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc

* Aptevo Therapeutics closes $35 million term loan agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

