BRIEF-Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Q2 loss per share $0.10

Aug 5 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Aurinia reports second quarter 2016 financial results and operational highlights

* Q2 loss per share $0.10

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

