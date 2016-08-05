版本:
BRIEF-TMX Group announces daily averages volume of 551.7 mln for all TMX equities marketplaces transactions in July

Aug 5 TMX Group Ltd :

* Tmx Group consolidated trading statistics - July 2016

* July all TMX equities marketplaces transactions 17.4 million versus 22.1 million

* Daily averages volume for all TMX equities marketplaces transactions in July 2016 551.7 million versus 458.7 million

* July all TMX equities marketplaces daily averages transactions 869,069 versus 1 million

* July all TMX equities marketplaces volume 11.03 billion versus 10.09 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

