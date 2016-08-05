版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 21:17 BJT

BRIEF-Global Gardens Group closes c$5.1 million private placement

Aug 5 Global Gardens Group Inc

* Global Gardens Group closes c$5.1 million private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

