版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 22:08 BJT

BRIEF-Sprint names Jan Geldmacher as president of Sprint Enterprise

Aug 5 Sprint Corp:

* Sprint names Jan Geldmacher, former ceo of vodafone global enterprise, as president of Sprint Enterprise Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐