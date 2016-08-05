版本:
BRIEF-PHI Q2 shr $0.27

Aug 5 PHI Inc

* PHI inc. Announces results for the second quarter ended june 30, 2016

* Q2 revenue $167.1 million versus $198.5 million

* Phi inc qtrly earnings per share $0.27

* Oil and gas segment loss was $5.8 million for quarter ended june 30, 2016, compared to segment profit of $11.3 million for quarter ended june 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

