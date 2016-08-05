版本:
BRIEF-RBC Global Asset Management says July mutual fund net sales of $1 bln

Aug 5 Rbc Global Asset Management Inc :

* RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces July sales results for RBC funds, PH&N funds and BlueBay funds

* July mutual fund net sales of $1.0 billion

* Long-Term funds had net sales of $948 million and money market funds had net sales of $69 million in July Source text for Eikon:

