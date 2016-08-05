BRIEF-Ovivo Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.01

Aug 5 Ovivo Inc

* Ovivo releases its fiscal 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 revenue C$81.8 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.01

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "While it is too early to assess impact of Brexit on U.K. operations,political,economic uncertainty could further delay order taking in coming quarters"

* Backlog of $235.7 million as at June 30, 2016, $26.3 million decrease from March 31, 2016 level

