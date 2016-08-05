版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 6日 星期六 01:18 BJT

BRIEF-International Bancshares posts quarterly EPS $0.45

Aug 5 International Bancshares Corp :

* IBC reports earnings

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.45

* Total assets at June 30, 2016 and December 31, 2015 were $11.8 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐