BRIEF-E L Financial Corp posts Q2 income $25.28/shr

Aug 5 E L Financial Corporation Ltd

* E L Financial Corporation Limited announces June 30, 2016 interim financial results

* Qtrly consolidated shareholders' net income of $25.28 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

